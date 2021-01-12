Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, John Battle 34
Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 65
Annandale 71, West Potomac 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 90, TEACH Homeschool 33
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Broadwater Academy 65, Denbigh Baptist 16
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Chantilly 71, Oakton 54
Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna 56
Church Hill Academy 56, Life Christian 53
Clarke County 63, Madison County 39
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 31
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Grayson County 49
Graham 74, Richlands 61
Hayfield 66, Centreville 48
Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 58
Lloyd Bird 98, Clover Hill 63
Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 62
Mathews 57, West Point 55
Monacan 61, Cosby 51
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 65
Oak Hill Academy 56, Bishop Walsh, Md. 39
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44
Radford 74, Giles 32
Riverside 58, Potomac Falls 31
Roanoke Catholic 69, New Covenant 46
Rock Ridge 60, Stone Bridge 59
Rye Cove 60, Eastside 52
Skyline 88, Brentsville 63
Spotswood 47, Broadway 31
Tazewell 62, Virginia High 53
Twin Springs 58, Castlewood 25
Veritas Collegiate Academy 72, Summit Christian Academy 44
William Monroe 64, Warren County 50
Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George Marshall vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Westfield vs. James Madison, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 57, John Battle 23
Catholic High School of Va Beach 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 36
Chantilly 72, Oakton 22
Charlottesville 49, Fluvanna 47
Cosby 52, Manchester 33
Gate City 52, Lee High 51
George Marshall 54, Falls Church 40
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 23
Goochland 50, Amelia County 40
Greenbrier Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 25
Lloyd Bird 55, Clover Hill 40
Matoaca 66, Prince George 31
Midlothian 69, Powhatan 59
Richlands 58, Graham 44
Riverside 44, Potomac Falls 33
Southwest Virginia Home School 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 54
Spotswood 64, Broadway 46
Thomas Walker 51, J.I. Burton 22
Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 23
Twin Springs 56, Castlewood 2
Virginia High 76, Tazewell 33
William Monroe 72, Warren County 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Forest Park vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.
