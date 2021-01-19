Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 10:00 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

C.D. Hylton 56, Freedom (South Riding) 34

Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26

Colonial Forge 54, Stafford 52

Colonial Heights 44, Matoaca 42

Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54

Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43

Eastern View 76, James Monroe 46

Franklin 50, Carver Academy 46

Graham 86, Marion 50

Green Run 79, Tallwood 35

Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54

Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Rustburg 42

Holston 63, Chilhowie 53

J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50

John Champe 84, Battlefield 53

John Handley 58, Liberty-Bealeton 43

Kellam 68, First Colonial 48

Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48

Northside 61, Cave Spring 54

Orange County 68, Madison County 66

Peninsula Catholic 78, Norfolk Christian School 58

Petersburg 70, Meadowbrook 50

Princess Anne 61, Kempsville 54

Ridgeview Christian 69, Regents 27

Riverbend 79, North Stafford 21

Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 36

Tazewell 74, Richlands 67

Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 54

Union 74, Lee High 28

Unity Reed High Schoo 57, Osbourn Park 48

West Point 51, Goochland 37

Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 52

William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42

Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 93, Giles 21

Catholic High School of Va Beach 86, Portsmouth Christian 27

Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42

Gate City 57, Abingdon 52

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Galax 27

Grafton 72, Bruton 15

Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34

Holston 63, Chilhowie 53

James Madison 52, Oakton 35

Lord Botetourt 79, Parry McCluer 28

Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56

Marion 71, Graham 49

Meadowbrook 65, Petersburg 38

North Stafford 50, Riverbend 43

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 44

Princess Anne 89, Kempsville 36

Richlands 56, Tazewell 33

Ridgeview 34, Central – Wise 30

Salem 39, Landstown 36

Steward School 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 22

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 27

Tallwood 50, Green Run 18

Union 62, Lee High 19

Wakefield 49, John Lewis High School 33

Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17

York 35, Poquoson 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

