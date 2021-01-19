Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
C.D. Hylton 56, Freedom (South Riding) 34
Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26
Colonial Forge 54, Stafford 52
Colonial Heights 44, Matoaca 42
Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54
Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43
Eastern View 76, James Monroe 46
Franklin 50, Carver Academy 46
Graham 86, Marion 50
Green Run 79, Tallwood 35
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54
Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Rustburg 42
Holston 63, Chilhowie 53
J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50
John Champe 84, Battlefield 53
John Handley 58, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Kellam 68, First Colonial 48
Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48
Northside 61, Cave Spring 54
Orange County 68, Madison County 66
Peninsula Catholic 78, Norfolk Christian School 58
Petersburg 70, Meadowbrook 50
Princess Anne 61, Kempsville 54
Ridgeview Christian 69, Regents 27
Riverbend 79, North Stafford 21
Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 36
Tazewell 74, Richlands 67
Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 54
Union 74, Lee High 28
Unity Reed High Schoo 57, Osbourn Park 48
West Point 51, Goochland 37
Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 52
William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42
Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 93, Giles 21
Catholic High School of Va Beach 86, Portsmouth Christian 27
Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42
Gate City 57, Abingdon 52
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Galax 27
Grafton 72, Bruton 15
Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34
Holston 63, Chilhowie 53
James Madison 52, Oakton 35
Lord Botetourt 79, Parry McCluer 28
Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56
Marion 71, Graham 49
Meadowbrook 65, Petersburg 38
North Stafford 50, Riverbend 43
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 44
Princess Anne 89, Kempsville 36
Richlands 56, Tazewell 33
Ridgeview 34, Central – Wise 30
Salem 39, Landstown 36
Steward School 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 22
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 27
Tallwood 50, Green Run 18
Union 62, Lee High 19
Wakefield 49, John Lewis High School 33
Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17
York 35, Poquoson 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
