Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 84, Orange County 49

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42

Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls 58

Broadwater Academy 55, Greenbrier Christian 41

Fluvanna 66, Monticello 61

Galax 66, Giles 54

Graham 71, Virginia High 46

Holston 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56

J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42

Lake Braddock 89, Fairfax 56

Massaponax 44, Mountain View 30

Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23

Petersburg 68, Matoaca 37

Radford 78, Pulaski County 54

Richlands 56, Marion 50

Smithfield 55, Franklin 31

South County 72, James Robinson 45

Strasburg 61, Luray 18

Stuarts Draft 41, Wilson Memorial 30

Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51

Union 71, John Battle 38

W.T. Woodson 59, West Springfield 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 54, Orange County 22

Dominion 45, Park View-Sterling 43

Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 34

Holston 48, Northwood 32

Hopewell 49, Prince George 36

James Monroe 51, Courtland 44

Louisa 50, Charlottesville 44

Madison County 43, William Monroe 38

Manchester 48, Midlothian 47

Monticello 51, Fluvanna 49

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50, William Fleming 48

Portsmouth Christian 35, Denbigh Baptist 22

Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26

Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41

Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51

Trinity Christian School 49, Seton School 39

Twin Valley 55, Hurley 32

Virginia High 64, Graham 30

West Potomac 93, Annandale 7

William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48

Woodgrove 64, Riverside 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

