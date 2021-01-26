Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 84, Orange County 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42
Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls 58
Broadwater Academy 55, Greenbrier Christian 41
Fluvanna 66, Monticello 61
Galax 66, Giles 54
Graham 71, Virginia High 46
Holston 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42
Lake Braddock 89, Fairfax 56
Massaponax 44, Mountain View 30
Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23
Petersburg 68, Matoaca 37
Radford 78, Pulaski County 54
Richlands 56, Marion 50
Smithfield 55, Franklin 31
South County 72, James Robinson 45
Strasburg 61, Luray 18
Stuarts Draft 41, Wilson Memorial 30
Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51
Union 71, John Battle 38
W.T. Woodson 59, West Springfield 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 54, Orange County 22
Dominion 45, Park View-Sterling 43
Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 34
Holston 48, Northwood 32
Hopewell 49, Prince George 36
James Monroe 51, Courtland 44
Louisa 50, Charlottesville 44
Madison County 43, William Monroe 38
Manchester 48, Midlothian 47
Monticello 51, Fluvanna 49
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 50, William Fleming 48
Portsmouth Christian 35, Denbigh Baptist 22
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26
Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41
Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51
Trinity Christian School 49, Seton School 39
Twin Valley 55, Hurley 32
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
West Potomac 93, Annandale 7
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48
Woodgrove 64, Riverside 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
