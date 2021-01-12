Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Cole to a minor league contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. from Detroit waivers. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Jacob Adams.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP David Gauthier.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined F Markieff Morris from the LA Lakers and C DeMarcus Cousins from Houston for their roles in an altercation on Jan. 10.

NBA G LEAGUE

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Announced Fs Jordan Bell and Yoeli Childs, Gs Caleb Homesley and Marion Taylor were flex-assigned to Erie BayHawks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad. Designate CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve. Promoted OL Jordan Devey to the active roster. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad/injured reserve list. Signed CB Donovan Olumba.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jared Veldheer from the Indianapolis practice squad. Placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced T Anthony Castonzo retired after ten seasons. Signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Release LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Trey Edmunds from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed GM John Schneider on a contract extension through the 2027 draft.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Noah Hallett, K Marc Liegghio, DL Nick Dheilly and LB Yanner Cadwallader.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Andrew Oglevie and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Ds Jacob Bryson and Mattias Samuelson to Rocheseter (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from waivers. Waived G Alex Nedeljkovic. Traded D Maxime Lajoie to Ottawa for C Clark Bishop.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Evgeny Svechnikov and Dominic Turgeon, Ds Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Assigned RW Jordan Weal, LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Joel Teasdale, Gs Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko, Ds Xavier Ouellet, Gustav Olofsson and Otto Leskinen, LWs Jake Lucchini and Brandon Baddock, Cs Laurent Dauphin and Joseph Blandisi and RW Alex Belzile to Laval (AHL). Designated RWs Corey Perry and Michael Frolik, LW Ryan Poehling, D Cale Fleury and G Charlie Lindgren for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Claimed D Luca Sibisa from waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Eric Comrie from waivers. Signed C Cam Darcy to minor league contract at Binghamton (AHL)

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Gs Tyler Wall and Adam Huska, RW Austin Rueschhoff, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Darren Raddysh, C Patrick Khodorenko and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Waived RW Leo Komarov.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL)

PHILADELPHIS FLYERS — Assigned Ds Egor Zamula, Wyatte Wylie, Tyler Wotherspoon, Derrick Pouliot, Mason Millman, Chris Bigras, Gs Felix Sandstrom and Roddy Ross, RWs Linus Sandin, Zayde Wisdom and Tyson Foerster, LW Matthew Strome and C Pascal Laberge to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Designated D Nate Prosser, C Connor Bunnaman, LWs Carsen Twarynski, Samuel Morin and Andy Andreoff G Alex Lyon for assignment taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated RWs Austin Paganski and Jordan Kyrou, D Niko Mikkola, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, G Joel Hofer and C Jacob de la Rose for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Mathias Laferriere to Cape Breton-QMJHL. Assigned Ds Jake Walman, Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini, Mitch Reinke, Scott Perunovich, LWs Nathan Walker, Jake Neighbours, Curtis McKenzie, Hugh McGing, Cs Nolan Stevens, Tanner Kaspick, Dakota Joshua and Sam Anas and Gs Jon Gillies and Evan Fitzpatrick to Utica (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Kurtis Gabriel, C Antti Suomela, Ds Fredrik Claesson, Trevor Carrick and Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL). Claimed LW Rudolfs Balcers from waivers.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Boo Nieves to a one-year, two-way contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned Ds Jett Woo and Josh Teves, RWs Will Lockwood and Kole Lind, LW Jonah Gadjovich and G Jake Kielly to Utica (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Paul Cotter to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned Cs Philippe Maillet and Michael Sgarbossa, Ds Cameron Schilling, Paul LaDue and Lucas Johansen and C Shane Gersich to Hershey (AHL)

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced board approval of two expansion teams from Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Riveres, Quebec for the 2021-22 season.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jake Hildebrand to the active roster. Activated F Levko Koper. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Myles Powell on injured reserve. Released G Jordan Bustard to the emergency backup goalie list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Luc Brown and D Gordi Myer to the active roster. Placed Gordi Myer on the reserve list. Placed Fs Bryan Moore and Karch Bachman on the commissioners exempt list. Released F Travis Howe. Assigned Fs Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling to Ontario.

INDY FUEL — Loaned F Derek Barach to Texas.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jason Binkley and F Ian McKinnon from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Marquardt and D Jacob Cederholm on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ross Olsson and D Anthony Florentino.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Mike Pelech on the commissioners exempt list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D/F Mathieu Gagnon on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorge Villafana and a second round (16th overall) pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from Portland in exchange for a first round (8th overall) pick.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Ian Fleming general manager.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Larrys Mabiala to a multi-year contract extension.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of Northern Colorado FC to USL league one.

