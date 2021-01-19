Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Toby Gardenhire manger, Matt Borgschulte hitting coach, Mike McCarthy and Cibney Bello pitching coaches, Jason Kirkman trainer, Tyler Smarslock infield coach and Jacob Dean strength and conditioning coach of the St. Paul Saints (AAA); Raon Borrego manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Luis Ramirez and Virgil Vasquez pitching coaches and Joe Mangiameli catching coach, Chris McNeely trainer and Travis Koon strength and conditioning coach for the Wichita Wind Surge (AA); Brian Dinkelman manager, Bryce Berge hitting coach, Mark Moriarty and Richard Salazar pitching coaches, Jairo Rodriguez hitting coach and Colin Feikles strength and conditioning coach of the Cedar Rapids Kernals(A); Aaron Sutton manager, Shawn Schlecter hitting coach, Jared Gaynor, Calvin Maduro and Dan Urbina pitching coaches, Yeison Perez and Brad McKenney catching coaches, Anders Dzura rehab pitching coach Asja Morello and Matt Smith trainers, Christian Hintz physical therapist and Mitchel Ho strength and conditioning coach for GCL Twins; Seth Feldman manager, Ricardo Nanita and Steven Rosen hitting coaches, Kevin Rodriguez and Joey Skracic pitching coaches, Jimmy Alvarez assistant coach, Mario Rivera and Carlos Frias trainers, Wladimir Rorales, Juan Carloc Pinto and Miguel Cabrera strength and conditioning coaches of the DSL Twins; Alex Hassan director of player development, Drew MacPhail, Tommy Bergjans and Mauricio Mena assistant directors of player development.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Wood on a minor league contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Joey Lucchesi to NY Mets and LHP Omar Cruz, RHPs David Bednar and Drake Fellows anc OF Hudson Head to Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired C Endy Rodriguez from NY Mets.

Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Paul Young.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Blake Stetzer.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Jacob Brockelie.

BASKETBALL NBA G LEAGUE

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Jaren Jackson Sr. assistant coach and promoted Ryan Borges to assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Terry Fontenot general manager.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released RB Mark Ingram.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived LB Del’Shawn Phillips from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to a reserve/futures contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Lemuel Jeanpierre offensive line coach. Announced offensive line coach Steve Marshall has left the coaching staff.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Named Karen Wilkins-Mickey vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted LB Deone Bucannon to the active roster. Placed LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve. Designated RB Kenjon Barner to return from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Pat Neufeld on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE – Announced D Greg Pateryn was traded to Minnesota for D Ian Cole.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Designated G Sam Montembeault for assignment taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Lias Anderson from the minor league taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated C Jesperi Kotkaniemi for assignment taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned RW Travis Boyd to Toronto (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Ben Thomson on the commissioners exempt list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Blake Hillman and F Graham Knott to the active roster. Placed F Mark Cooper on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Ds Mike McKee and Alex Brooks from the commissioners exempt list. Placed Fs Darby Llewellyn, Justin Taylor and Gregg Burmaster on the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed Gs Kevin Carr and Evan Buitenhuis and D Hunter Skinner to the active roster. Activated D Garrett Johnston from the reserve list. Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Colorado. Recalled Ds Matt Abt and Ian Scheid, F Charlie Gerard and G Peyton Jones to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Austin Fyten from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan MacPherson on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Paul McDonough vice president of operations. Signed W Machop Chol.

LA GALAXY — Signed MF Adam Saldana.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired the second and third picks of the 2021 SuperDraft and the first pick in the 2022 edition of the draft from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for general allocation money in 2021, as well as additional GAM based on performance benchmarks of those players selected.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Matt Turner.

NY RED BULLS — Signed C Andres Reyes to a one-year contract pending receipt of P-1 visa and ITC. Traded D Tim Parker to Houston in exchange for general allocation in 2021-22 and could receive more if conditions and performance metrics are met.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Felipe Mora to a one-year contract utilizing TAM from Liga MX club Pumas (UNAM).

United Soccer League Championship

LOUDON UNITED FC — Re-signed MFs Kairou Amoustapha, Massimo Ferrin and F Mike Gamble.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced an institutional fine and reprimand of Jim Ferry, Penn State’s head basketball coach, for violating its sportsmanship policy in a game on Jan. 17.

