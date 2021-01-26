Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Freddy Galvis on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Michael Huie assistant groundskeeper.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brand Hand on a one-year contract.

Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Hoffman.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Dean.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS. Agreed to terms with INF Trey Hair. Acquired OF Chuck Taylor from Kansas City for a player to be named.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Agreed to terms with INF L.P. Pelletier.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with OF Trevor McKinley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the hiring of Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WRs Tanner Gentry, Jake Kumerow and Duke Williams, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love, S Josh Thomas, RBs Christian Wade and Antonio Williams and QB Davis Webb to reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton, C Jake Hanson, K J.J. Molson, CB KeiVarae Russell, DL Delontae Scott and WR Juwann Winfree.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss to a reserve/futures contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Ryan Santoso to a reserve/futures contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed RB Jeff wilson to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jennifer King assistant running back coach.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed P Richie Leone, DB Randall Evans, OL Mark Korte and WR Anthony Coombs.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Victor Soderstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. Signed F Curtis Hall to a one-year AHL contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Dylan Cozens from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Casey Mittelstadt for assignment to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived RW Jeremy Bracco.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from the minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Ryan Macinnis to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Rhet Gardner from the minor league taxi squad. Designated LW Jason Robertson for assignment to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Jujhar Khaira and RW Patrick Russell from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Devin Shore and LW Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Samuel Morin for the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from the minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Jacob de la Rose from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Scott Perunovich for assignment to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated G Joseph Woll for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Michael Sgarbossa and LW Daniel Carr from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael for assignment to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Re-assigned F Tyler Sheeby to Iowa (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Alec March to a standard player contract (SPC). Signed F J.C. Campagna to the active roster. Activated D Stefan LeBlanc and F Marcus Vela from the reserve list. Placed F J.C. Campagna on the reserve list, D Matt Petgrave and Fs Michael Neville and Blake Winiecki on the commissioners exempt list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Mason Bergh. Signed F Nolan LaPorte to a contract and D Johnny Coughlin and F Travis Howe to professional try-out agreements.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Assigned G James Oleander to the goalie emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

INDY FUEL — Released D Brandon Fehd. Traded G Taran Kozun to Rapid City (ECHL) then placed on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a standard player contract (SPC).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Griffin Luce from the reserve list. Placed G Gordon Defieland D Nate Kallen on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Released Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka and Dino Balsamo. Activated F Matt Lane from the commissioners exempt list. Assigned F Jack Badini to San Diego from Anaheim.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Michael Joly and D Dylan Macpherson to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Felix Robert from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Jeremy McKenna and Gordie Green from the commissioners exempt list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Signed RW Anthony Collins and G Hayden Stewart to standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to ECHL.

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed D Kyle Becker to a standard player contract (SPC).

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed C Connor Fries to a professional try-out agreement (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Jinny Reif vice president of finance, Alexander Raitt, Jimena Panduro, Philip Edsel, Mauricio Villarreal and Ninedimma Obiwuru to the marketing team, Mike Fogel to stadium operations staff, Dylan Calomoneri to ticket operation coordinator, Emma Cohmn to corporate partnership coordinator and Eric Hagen to chief legal officer and general counsel.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Edison Azcona and C Ian Fray.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded the discovery rights to W Deiber Caicedo to Vancouver for general allocation money (GAM) contingent on player signing a MLS contract.

SPORTING KC — Announced MF Benny Feilhaber returns as technical staff member. Named Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz assistant athletic trainers.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms W Deiber Caicedo on a three-year contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF McCall Zerboni to a two-year contract with a third-year option.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Julia Roddar to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Named director of athletics Allen Greene, to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE — Named Aaron Shockley director of Esports.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Announced men’s head basketball coach Jeff Neubauer is leaving the team immediately and Mike DePaoli will be interim head coach.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named director of athletics Eddie Nunez to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.

