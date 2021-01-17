Trending:
Tulsa narrowly beats Memphis 58-57

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:42 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rey Idowu made 1 of 2 free throws, followed with a jump shot, Tulsa took the lead with 4:48 left and went on to hold off Memphis 58-57 on Sunday.

DeAndre Williams’ layup with two seconds left pulled the Tigers within a point but they ran out of time. Elijah Joiner posted 16 points to lead the Golden Hurricane.

Brandon Rachal had 12 points for Tulsa (8-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Landers Nolley II had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-5, 2-2), Lester Quinones scored 12 and Malcolm Dandridge scored 10 with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Tulsa also beat Memphis 56-49 on Dec. 21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

