UAB 61, Charlotte 37

UAB (10-1)
Nicholson 4-7 1-3 9, Jemison 3-5 0-0 6, Ertel 6-16 0-0 15, Lovan 3-9 0-0 6, Scott-Grayson 3-5 0-0 7, Benjamin 4-12 0-0 10, Gordon 2-2 0-0 4, Kirkland 1-2 0-0 2, Toney 1-1 0-0 2, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 1-3 61.
CHARLOTTE (5-6)
Supica 2-2 2-2 6, Matos 2-6 0-0 4, Shepherd 0-6 1-2 1, Williams 4-9 4-4 13, Young 2-7 3-4 8, Threadgill 2-4 0-1 5, Rissetto 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Folkes 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-38 10-13 37.
Halftime_UAB 37-11. 3-Point Goals_UAB 6-17 (Ertel 3-7, Benjamin 2-7, Scott-Grayson 1-2, Nicholson 0-1), Charlotte 3-15 (Threadgill 1-3, Williams 1-3, Young 1-5, Matos 0-2, Shepherd 0-2). Rebounds_UAB 31 (Nicholson 14), Charlotte 25 (Supica 8). Assists_UAB 16 (Lovan 8), Charlotte 7 (Matos 3). Total Fouls_UAB 13, Charlotte 6.
