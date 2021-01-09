UAB 62, Southern Miss. 58

SOUTHERN MISS. (5-6)
Pinckney 5-8 2-2 15, Stevenson 7-12 4-5 18, Draine 3-9 1-1 7, Hardy 4-10 1-1 10, Pierre 0-4 0-0 0, Malone 4-7 0-0 8, Konontsuk 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 8-10 58.
UAB (9-1)
Nicholson 2-5 1-2 6, Jemison 2-5 0-0 4, Benjamin 3-15 2-2 11, Ertel 2-8 0-0 4, Scott-Grayson 5-15 2-2 16, Lovan 4-4 2-3 10, Kirkland 2-2 2-2 6, Gordon 2-2 1-2 5, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-13 62.
Halftime_UAB 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 4-12 (Pinckney 3-4, Hardy 1-3, Konontsuk 0-1, Malone 0-1, Draine 0-3), UAB 8-24 (Scott-Grayson 4-9, Benjamin 3-12, Nicholson 1-1, Ertel 0-2). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 28 (Pinckney 8), UAB 31 (Jemison 8). Assists_Southern Miss. 9 (Hardy, Malone 3), UAB 13 (Lovan 7). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 13, UAB 15. A_932 (8,508).
