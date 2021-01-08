UAB 72, Southern Miss. 60

SOUTHERN MISS. (5-5)
Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Stevenson 7-14 1-2 15, Draine 3-8 1-1 9, Hardy 6-10 2-2 16, Pierre 2-4 2-4 7, Pinckney 2-5 0-0 4, Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Konontsuk 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-48 6-9 60.
UAB (8-1)
Nicholson 5-7 1-3 11, Jemison 2-4 1-2 5, Benjamin 6-17 2-3 17, Ertel 7-16 0-0 16, Scott-Grayson 5-11 2-2 16, Lovan 2-6 0-0 4, Gordon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-63 6-10 72.
Halftime_UAB 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 6-14 (Draine 2-3, Hardy 2-5, Konontsuk 1-2, Pierre 1-2, Malone 0-1, Pinckney 0-1), UAB 10-28 (Scott-Grayson 4-9, Benjamin 3-13, Ertel 2-5, Gordon 1-1). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 27 (Harris 7), UAB 29 (Jemison 8). Assists_Southern Miss. 8 (Harris, Hardy, Pierre 2), UAB 15 (Ertel, Scott-Grayson 3). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 12, UAB 8. A_925 (8,508).
