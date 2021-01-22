UAB 78, Rice 68

RICE (10-5)
Abercrombie 0-4 0-0 0, Fiedler 2-4 0-0 4, Ege Havsa 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 6-11 0-1 15, Olivari 5-12 2-2 17, Lieppert 2-6 1-1 6, Sheffield 3-6 0-0 6, Moore 3-6 2-2 10, Poteat 4-5 2-3 10, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 7-9 68.
UAB (11-2)
Nicholson 1-9 1-2 3, Jemison 3-5 2-2 8, Ertel 9-17 1-2 21, Lovan 5-7 4-5 14, Scott-Grayson 6-11 1-2 16, Benjamin 4-8 0-0 10, Jackson 2-7 1-2 6, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 10-15 78.
Halftime_UAB 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Rice 11-29 (Olivari 5-10, Mullins 3-5, Moore 2-5, Lieppert 1-3, Ege Havsa 0-1, Sheffield 0-1, Abercrombie 0-4), UAB 8-20 (Scott-Grayson 3-5, Benjamin 2-4, Ertel 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Nicholson 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 30 (Fiedler 9), UAB 31 (Scott-Grayson, Jackson 7). Assists_Rice 13 (Mullins 5), UAB 16 (Benjamin 5). Total Fouls_Rice 13, UAB 11. A_1,099 (8,508).
Comments