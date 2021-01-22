Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UAB 78, Rice 68

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

RICE (10-5)

Abercrombie 0-4 0-0 0, Fiedler 2-4 0-0 4, Ege Havsa 0-2 0-0 0, Mullins 6-11 0-1 15, Olivari 5-12 2-2 17, Lieppert 2-6 1-1 6, Sheffield 3-6 0-0 6, Moore 3-6 2-2 10, Poteat 4-5 2-3 10, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 7-9 68.

UAB (11-2)

Nicholson 1-9 1-2 3, Jemison 3-5 2-2 8, Ertel 9-17 1-2 21, Lovan 5-7 4-5 14, Scott-Grayson 6-11 1-2 16, Benjamin 4-8 0-0 10, Jackson 2-7 1-2 6, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 10-15 78.

Halftime_UAB 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Rice 11-29 (Olivari 5-10, Mullins 3-5, Moore 2-5, Lieppert 1-3, Ege Havsa 0-1, Sheffield 0-1, Abercrombie 0-4), UAB 8-20 (Scott-Grayson 3-5, Benjamin 2-4, Ertel 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Nicholson 0-3). Rebounds_Rice 30 (Fiedler 9), UAB 31 (Scott-Grayson, Jackson 7). Assists_Rice 13 (Mullins 5), UAB 16 (Benjamin 5). Total Fouls_Rice 13, UAB 11. A_1,099 (8,508).

        Insight by Splunk: USDA, FDA and Army Futures Command will explore how agencies are using data as a tool in digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Virtual Training: Fundamentals of Excel...
1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III becomes the first Black Defense Secretary