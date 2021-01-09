UAB looks to sweep Southern Miss

Southern Miss (5-5, 1-2) vs. UAB (8-1, 1-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss seeks revenge on UAB after dropping the first matchup in Birmingham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Blazers created 15 Southern Miss turnovers and turned the ball over just five times on the way to the 12-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Tyler Stevenson is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. LaDavius Draine is also a primary contributor, producing 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Michael Ertel, who is averaging 14.7 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Ertel has connected on 25 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB’s Jalen Benjamin has attempted 61 3-pointers and connected on 39.3 percent of them, and is 14 for 38 over his past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. UAB has an assist on 32 of 90 field goals (35.6 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Miss has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 56.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Blazers second among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has averaged 64 points through 10 games (ranked 238th, nationally).

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

