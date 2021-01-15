On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
UC Riverside 86, Cal Poly 51

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:09 pm
UC RIVERSIDE (5-3)

Chidom 6-9 0-0 14, Perry 4-8 1-2 11, Cameron 5-9 1-2 13, Pickett 2-3 0-0 4, Pullin 6-10 0-0 13, Tattersall 7-11 0-0 19, Willborn 1-6 1-2 3, Hayes-Brown 0-5 3-4 3, McWilliam 3-3 0-0 6, Mading 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 6-10 86.

CAL POLY (2-7)

Koroma 6-17 0-0 15, Till 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 3-12 0-0 7, Sanders 1-5 0-1 2, Smith 1-4 1-1 3, Crowe 3-6 2-3 10, Stevenson 0-2 2-4 2, Pierce 2-4 0-0 4, Koehler 0-2 1-2 1, Jaakkola 1-4 0-0 2, Hollingsworth 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 18-60 8-13 51.

Halftime_Cal Poly 37-36. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 12-25 (Tattersall 5-7, Chidom 2-3, Perry 2-3, Cameron 2-5, Pullin 1-2, Cross 0-1, Hayes-Brown 0-1, Mading 0-1, Willborn 0-2), Cal Poly 7-23 (Koroma 3-7, Crowe 2-4, Till 1-3, Rogers 1-4, Sanders 0-1, Koehler 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_UC Riverside 43 (Chidom, Cameron, Hayes-Brown 7), Cal Poly 29 (Koroma 8). Assists_UC Riverside 19 (Pickett, Pullin 6), Cal Poly 9 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 17, Cal Poly 11.

