UC San Diego 89, UC Davis 69

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:09 pm
UC DAVIS (2-3)

Koehler 2-4 0-0 4, Fuller 3-8 1-2 7, Manjon 4-14 3-3 11, Pepper 5-12 0-1 13, Squire 5-14 6-8 17, Anigwe 4-7 1-2 9, Ba 0-3 0-0 0, Shaw 1-1 0-2 2, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Pehka 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 25-66 15-22 69.

UC SAN DIEGO (3-3)

Baxter 9-12 0-0 21, Hadley 10-13 2-4 29, Howell 1-1 0-0 2, Killingsworth 1-5 1-1 3, Pope 3-6 0-0 7, Roquemore 6-7 0-0 12, Rocak 5-8 3-3 13, Rasheed 0-0 0-0 0, Tombe 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-53 6-8 89.

Halftime_UC San Diego 41-28. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 4-15 (Pepper 3-4, Squire 1-3, Manjon 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Ba 0-3), UC San Diego 11-21 (Hadley 7-10, Baxter 3-3, Pope 1-3, Rocak 0-2, Killingsworth 0-3). Rebounds_UC Davis 29 (Anigwe 8), UC San Diego 28 (Baxter, Killingsworth 7). Assists_UC Davis 11 (Squire 4), UC San Diego 28 (Howell 10). Total Fouls_UC Davis 12, UC San Diego 17.

