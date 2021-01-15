On Air: Motley Fool Money
UC Santa Barbara 69, UC San Diego 52

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:03 pm
UC SAN DIEGO (2-2)

Baxter 4-8 0-0 8, Hadley 2-6 0-0 5, Howell 3-9 4-6 12, Killingsworth 3-6 0-1 8, Pope 5-11 0-0 13, Roquemore 0-1 0-0 0, T.Rocak 2-6 2-4 6, Kosakowski 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Rasheed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-11 52.

UC SANTA BARBARA (7-3)

Norris 2-8 0-0 4, Sow 6-10 2-4 14, Cyrus 1-3 0-0 2, McLaughlin 5-14 0-0 11, D.Ramsey 6-10 0-0 15, Sanni 3-9 1-2 8, Barnes 1-4 0-0 3, Idehen 5-6 2-4 12, Pierre-Louis 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0, Toure 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 5-10 69.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 35-30. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 8-23 (Pope 3-5, Howell 2-3, Killingsworth 2-5, Hadley 1-4, Gray 0-1, T.Rocak 0-1, Baxter 0-4), UC Santa Barbara 6-20 (D.Ramsey 3-5, Barnes 1-3, McLaughlin 1-5, Sanni 1-5, Norris 0-1, Pierre-Louis 0-1). Rebounds_UC San Diego 24 (Hadley 6), UC Santa Barbara 42 (Sow 14). Assists_UC San Diego 16 (Roquemore 5), UC Santa Barbara 17 (McLaughlin 7). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 12, UC Santa Barbara 10.

