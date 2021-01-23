UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Northridge 66

UC SANTA BARBARA (10-3)
Norris 4-9 0-0 9, Sow 6-10 5-5 17, Cyrus 0-0 2-2 2, McLaughlin 10-11 4-4 25, Ramsey 1-4 2-2 4, Sanni 2-10 5-6 11, Pierre-Louis 2-2 0-0 4, Barnes 2-3 0-0 6, Idehen 0-1 2-4 2, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-23 80.
CS NORTHRIDGE (5-6)
Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Merkviladze 2-6 0-0 4, Ndumanya 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 5-6 1-1 12, Starks 8-19 6-10 24, Artest 4-10 0-0 8, Okereke 4-5 1-1 9, Harrick 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 11-16 66.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 36-30. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 6-16 (Barnes 2-3, Sanni 2-6, McLaughlin 1-1, Norris 1-4, Ramsey 0-2), CS Northridge 5-15 (Coleman 2-3, Starks 2-6, Brown 1-2, Wright 0-1, Merkviladze 0-3). Fouled Out_Okereke. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 30 (Sow 14), CS Northridge 24 (Ndumanya 6). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 13 (Sanni 4), CS Northridge 12 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 20, CS Northridge 19.
