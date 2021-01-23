On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UC Santa Barbara 80, CS Northridge 66

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

UC SANTA BARBARA (10-3)

Norris 4-9 0-0 9, Sow 6-10 5-5 17, Cyrus 0-0 2-2 2, McLaughlin 10-11 4-4 25, Ramsey 1-4 2-2 4, Sanni 2-10 5-6 11, Pierre-Louis 2-2 0-0 4, Barnes 2-3 0-0 6, Idehen 0-1 2-4 2, Toure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-23 80.

CS NORTHRIDGE (5-6)

Coleman 2-5 0-0 6, Merkviladze 2-6 0-0 4, Ndumanya 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 5-6 1-1 12, Starks 8-19 6-10 24, Artest 4-10 0-0 8, Okereke 4-5 1-1 9, Harrick 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 11-16 66.

Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 36-30. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 6-16 (Barnes 2-3, Sanni 2-6, McLaughlin 1-1, Norris 1-4, Ramsey 0-2), CS Northridge 5-15 (Coleman 2-3, Starks 2-6, Brown 1-2, Wright 0-1, Merkviladze 0-3). Fouled Out_Okereke. Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 30 (Sow 14), CS Northridge 24 (Ndumanya 6). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 13 (Sanni 4), CS Northridge 12 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 20, CS Northridge 19.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine