UC Santa Barbara 84, UC San Diego 53

UC SAN DIEGO (2-3)
Baxter 0-2 0-0 0, Hadley 3-8 0-0 8, Howell 2-7 2-2 6, Killingsworth 2-3 2-2 7, Pope 2-10 0-0 4, Roquemore 1-4 0-1 2, T.Rocak 6-11 4-4 16, Rasheed 2-3 2-2 7, Gray 1-3 0-0 3, T.Ramsey 0-2 0-0 0, Tombe 0-0 0-0 0, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-53 10-12 53.
UC SANTA BARBARA (8-3)
Norris 4-9 0-0 10, Sow 6-8 2-3 14, Cyrus 2-2 0-0 5, McLaughlin 5-6 0-0 11, D.Ramsey 1-6 0-0 3, Sanni 2-10 3-3 7, Pierre-Louis 6-6 0-1 12, Barnes 3-4 0-1 7, Toure 0-0 2-2 2, Kukic 0-2 1-2 1, Nagle 3-6 0-0 8, Idehen 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-62 8-12 84.
Halftime_UC Santa Barbara 42-18. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 5-24 (Hadley 2-6, Gray 1-1, Killingsworth 1-2, Rasheed 1-2, T.Ramsey 0-1, Roquemore 0-1, Baxter 0-2, Howell 0-2, T.Rocak 0-2, Pope 0-5), UC Santa Barbara 8-20 (Norris 2-4, Nagle 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Cyrus 1-1, McLaughlin 1-1, D.Ramsey 1-4, Sanni 0-4). Fouled Out_Baxter. Rebounds_UC San Diego 23 (T.Rocak 7), UC Santa Barbara 39 (Sow 13). Assists_UC San Diego 8 (T.Rocak 2), UC Santa Barbara 24 (McLaughlin, D.Ramsey, Sanni 6). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 14, UC Santa Barbara 15.
