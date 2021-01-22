Trending:
UC Santa Barbara beats CS Northridge 105-58

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:07 pm
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 21 points as UC Santa Barbara rolled past Cal State Northridge 105-58 on Friday.

Josh Pierre-Louis had 14 points and five steals for UC Santa Barbara (9-3, 5-2 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Robinson Idehen added 14 points. Ajare Sanni had 13 points.

UC Santa Barbara is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Cal State Northridge totaled 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks scored a career-high 29 points for the Matadors (5-5, 1-2). Lance Coleman II added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

