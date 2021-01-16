On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
UCLA 81, Washington 76

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:01 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (1-11)

Roberts 0-1 0-2 0, Wright 6-9 0-0 15, Bey 2-10 1-2 6, Green 10-16 3-3 25, Stevenson 4-11 0-0 11, Tsohonis 4-6 0-1 9, Sorn 4-4 2-2 10, Bajema 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 6-10 76.

UCLA (11-2)

Riley 5-12 4-4 14, Bernard 6-13 4-4 20, Campbell 5-12 0-0 11, Juzang 1-5 0-0 3, Jaquez 7-14 1-2 15, Singleton 3-6 0-0 9, Hill 1-3 3-5 5, Kyman 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-70 14-17 81.

Halftime_Washington 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington 10-23 (Wright 3-5, Stevenson 3-6, Green 2-5, Tsohonis 1-2, Bey 1-5), UCLA 9-20 (Bernard 4-7, Singleton 3-5, Campbell 1-2, Juzang 1-4, Kyman 0-2). Rebounds_Washington 28 (Wright 7), UCLA 39 (Bernard 9). Assists_Washington 13 (Green 5), UCLA 17 (Campbell 5). Total Fouls_Washington 21, UCLA 12.

