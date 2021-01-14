UCLA 91, Washington St. 61

WASHINGTON ST. (9-3)
Jakimovski 2-5 0-0 4, Abogidi 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 2-2 4-6 8, Bonton 10-17 0-0 23, Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Bamba 2-6 0-0 5, Miller 1-4 0-1 2, Rosario 0-3 2-2 2, Kunc 0-3 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 1-2 0-0 2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 8-11 61.
UCLA (10-2)
Riley 5-9 2-2 12, Bernard 2-6 2-2 6, Campbell 7-8 0-0 16, Juzang 7-14 0-0 17, Jaquez 4-7 7-7 16, Kyman 3-7 2-2 10, Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Singleton 1-1 0-0 3, Clark 3-4 1-1 7, Nwuba 0-1 0-0 0, Cremonesi 0-0 0-2 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 16-18 91.
Halftime_UCLA 54-38. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-19 (Bonton 3-5, Williams 3-5, Bamba 1-1, Abogidi 0-1, Kunc 0-2, Rosario 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3), UCLA 9-16 (Juzang 3-6, Campbell 2-2, Kyman 2-3, Singleton 1-1, Jaquez 1-3, Clark 0-1). Rebounds_Washington St. 20 (Bamba 5), UCLA 36 (Hill 7). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Miller 4), UCLA 20 (Campbell 6). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, UCLA 14.
