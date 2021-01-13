Trending:
UCLA promotes Jerry Neuheisel to wide receivers coach

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 3:32 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has promoted Jerry Neuheisel to wide receivers coach.

Neuheisel played for the Bruins from 2012 to 2015 and has been a graduate assistant with the program during Chip Kelly’s three years as head coach.

Neuheisel has worked primarily with the receivers and quarterbacks during his three seasons back in Westwood. He began his coaching career with Texas A&M as an offensive quality control coach in 2017.

Neuheisel replaces Jimmie Dougherty, who left UCLA after four seasons to join Arizona’s staff as quarterbacks coach.

Neuheisel is the son of former UCLA quarterback and coach Rick Neuheisel.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

