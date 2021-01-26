Trending:
UConn 63, Butler 51

By The Associated Press
January 26, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

BUTLER (5-8)

Golden 6-14 2-2 19, Nze 1-11 0-0 2, Bolden 3-12 0-0 7, Tate 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Wilmoth 2-2 2-2 6, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 4-4 51.

UCONN (8-3)

Sanogo 4-7 0-0 8, Whaley 3-9 0-2 6, Adams 0-3 2-4 2, Cole 4-7 2-2 11, Martin 7-9 4-4 20, Gaffney 2-3 0-0 6, Polley 3-7 0-0 8, Carlton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 8-12 63.

Halftime_UConn 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-21 (Golden 5-7, Tate 1-3, Bolden 1-8, Harris 0-1, Nze 0-2), UConn 7-14 (Gaffney 2-2, Martin 2-3, Polley 2-4, Cole 1-2, Whaley 0-1, Adams 0-2). Rebounds_Butler 27 (Nze 9), UConn 32 (Sanogo, Martin, Carlton 6). Assists_Butler 13 (Nze 3), UConn 14 (Cole 5). Total Fouls_Butler 13, UConn 11.

