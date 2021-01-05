On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UConn 65, Marquette 54

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

UCONN (4-1)

Sanogo 2-4 0-0 4, Whaley 7-10 0-0 15, Bouknight 3-12 0-0 6, Cole 1-6 2-2 5, Martin 0-5 0-2 0, Polley 8-12 2-3 23, Adams 1-4 1-2 4, Carlton 2-4 0-0 4, Gaffney 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 24-58 9-13 65.

MARQUETTE (6-5)

Cain 2-8 0-0 4, Garcia 7-13 4-4 20, John 4-8 1-3 9, Carton 4-12 0-0 8, McEwen 2-7 0-0 5, Elliott 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Torrence 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 5-7 54.

Halftime_Marquette 31-23. 3-Point Goals_UConn 8-16 (Polley 5-8, Whaley 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cole 1-3, Bouknight 0-1, Gaffney 0-1), Marquette 5-19 (Garcia 2-4, McEwen 1-2, Torrence 1-2, Elliott 1-3, Cain 0-2, Lewis 0-2, Carton 0-4). Rebounds_UConn 41 (Whaley 13), Marquette 27 (Garcia 11). Assists_UConn 14 (Cole 5), Marquette 13 (Carton, McEwen 5). Total Fouls_UConn 14, Marquette 17.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|5 DAF: IT Plans and Priorities Forum
1|5 Tech Tuesday Workshop - So. Much. Data....
1|5 (EMEA) Ask a Pardot Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose