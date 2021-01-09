Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UConn 72, Butler 60

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:17 pm
< a min read
      

UCONN (6-1)

Sanogo 2-3 0-1 4, Whaley 4-7 0-0 9, Adams 2-6 4-5 9, Cole 3-9 1-2 7, Martin 5-12 2-2 15, Polley 5-10 4-4 19, Gaffney 2-6 1-1 5, Carlton 1-3 0-0 2, Akok 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 12-15 72.

BUTLER (3-6)

Golden 3-10 4-5 10, Nze 6-8 5-8 18, Bolden 3-7 0-0 9, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Thompson 6-9 2-6 14, Tate 2-5 0-0 5, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 13-21 60.

Halftime_UConn 33-28. 3-Point Goals_UConn 10-21 (Polley 5-8, Martin 3-4, Whaley 1-2, Adams 1-3, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Cole 0-2), Butler 5-15 (Bolden 3-6, Nze 1-1, Tate 1-4, Golden 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hastings 0-2). Fouled Out_Whaley. Rebounds_UConn 28 (Cole, Martin 7), Butler 22 (Nze 6). Assists_UConn 13 (Adams, Martin, Gaffney 3), Butler 12 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_UConn 17, Butler 15. A_1,879 (9,100).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration