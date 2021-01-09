UConn 72, Butler 60

UCONN (6-1)
Sanogo 2-3 0-1 4, Whaley 4-7 0-0 9, Adams 2-6 4-5 9, Cole 3-9 1-2 7, Martin 5-12 2-2 15, Polley 5-10 4-4 19, Gaffney 2-6 1-1 5, Carlton 1-3 0-0 2, Akok 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 12-15 72.
BUTLER (3-6)
Golden 3-10 4-5 10, Nze 6-8 5-8 18, Bolden 3-7 0-0 9, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Thompson 6-9 2-6 14, Tate 2-5 0-0 5, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 13-21 60.
Halftime_UConn 33-28. 3-Point Goals_UConn 10-21 (Polley 5-8, Martin 3-4, Whaley 1-2, Adams 1-3, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Cole 0-2), Butler 5-15 (Bolden 3-6, Nze 1-1, Tate 1-4, Golden 0-1, Harris 0-1, Hastings 0-2). Fouled Out_Whaley. Rebounds_UConn 28 (Cole, Martin 7), Butler 22 (Nze 6). Assists_UConn 13 (Adams, Martin, Gaffney 3), Butler 12 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls_UConn 17, Butler 15. A_1,879 (9,100).
Comments