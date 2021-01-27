UConn faces tough test vs No. 3 Nova

No. 3 Villanova (10-1, 5-0) vs. UConn (8-3, 5-3)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Villanova presents a tough challenge for UConn. UConn has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Villanova has won its last seven games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. R.J. Cole, Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley have collectively scored 29 percent of UConn’s points this season. For Villanova, Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cole has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UConn field goals over the last three games. Cole has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Huskies are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last three road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 65 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent. The Huskies have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

