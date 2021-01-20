UIC, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

Illinois-Chicago (7-4, 4-2) vs. Youngstown State (6-7, 3-7)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Illinois-Chicago battles Youngstown State. Illinois-Chicago needed overtime to beat Robert Morris by four points at home in its last outing. Youngstown State lost 81-74 at Oakland in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Naz Bohannon, Garrett Covington, Shemar Rathan-Mayes and Michael Akuchie have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Penguins points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Flames have scored 79.1 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Teyvion Kirk has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 77 points or fewer. The Penguins are 0-7 when opponents score more than 77 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked 14th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Illinois-Chicago stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 300th).

