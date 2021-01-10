UMBC 68, New Hampshire 66

UMBC (9-2)

Spasojevic 3-6 0-2 6, Horvath 3-8 2-2 8, Eytle-Rock 10-15 6-7 27, Owens 1-4 3-4 5, Rogers 4-4 0-0 9, Kennedy 5-10 3-3 13, Boonyasith 0-2 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 14-18 68.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (4-5)

Guadarrama 11-20 8-8 34, Martinez 4-14 0-0 11, Mattos 5-8 1-2 11, Maultsby 1-7 0-0 3, Tchoukuiengo 1-3 0-1 2, Hopkins 1-2 2-2 5, Murphy 0-4 0-0 0, Ni.Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Lester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 11-15 66.

Halftime_New Hampshire 35-29. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 2-12 (Rogers 1-1, Eytle-Rock 1-5, Boonyasith 0-1, Horvath 0-1, Owens 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), New Hampshire 9-21 (Guadarrama 4-6, Martinez 3-8, Hopkins 1-1, Maultsby 1-4, Ni.Johnson 0-1, Murphy 0-1). Fouled Out_Murphy. Rebounds_UMBC 27 (Horvath 8), New Hampshire 31 (Mattos 11). Assists_UMBC 5 (Kennedy 2), New Hampshire 14 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 19, New Hampshire 18.

