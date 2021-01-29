On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
UNC-Asheville 57, Winthrop 55

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 8:21 pm
UNC-ASHEVILLE (10-9)

Clayborne 4-5 1-4 9, Jude 1-2 0-0 3, T.Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Stephney 4-11 2-2 13, Thorpe 3-6 6-7 12, Battle 3-4 0-0 6, Batts 2-4 2-4 6, Marable 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Lawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-42 11-17 57.

WINTHROP (16-1)

Burns 2-7 0-0 4, Anumba 1-4 4-4 6, Falden 4-8 0-0 8, Vaudrin 6-15 2-4 14, Zunic 1-5 0-0 3, Arms 4-9 0-0 8, Corbin 1-5 0-0 3, Claxton 1-4 1-2 3, Talford 0-3 0-1 0, R.Jones 0-4 1-2 1, King 2-5 0-1 5. Totals 22-69 8-14 55.

Halftime_UNC-Asheville 26-25. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 6-19 (Stephney 3-6, Jude 1-2, Lawson 1-2, T.Jones 1-6, Thorpe 0-1, Batts 0-2), Winthrop 3-20 (King 1-3, Corbin 1-4, Zunic 1-4, Anumba 0-1, Vaudrin 0-1, Arms 0-2, Falden 0-2, R.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Marable, Claxton. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 32 (Clayborne 10), Winthrop 40 (Anumba 8). Assists_UNC-Asheville 8 (Thorpe 3), Winthrop 4 (Vaudrin 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 20, Winthrop 18. A_43 (6,100).

