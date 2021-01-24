Trending:
UNC-Asheville 76, Radford 68, OT

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

RADFORD (10-7)

C.Walker 5-10 3-3 14, Djonkam 3-5 1-1 7, Hemphill 2-6 3-4 8, Lipscomb 4-8 6-9 14, Morton-Robertson 4-10 4-6 15, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Jules 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-48 17-23 68.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-7)

Clayborne 2-4 1-2 5, Jude 3-13 0-0 9, Battle 1-5 0-2 2, T.Jones 4-10 0-0 12, Stephney 3-7 4-4 10, Baker 10-16 1-1 26, Batts 1-4 0-0 3, Thorpe 1-7 7-8 9. Totals 25-66 13-17 76.

Halftime_Radford 39-25. 3-Point Goals_Radford 5-17 (Morton-Robertson 3-8, C.Walker 1-1, Hemphill 1-4, Hart 0-1, Porter 0-1, Lipscomb 0-2), UNC-Asheville 13-27 (Baker 5-6, T.Jones 4-8, Jude 3-11, Batts 1-1, Stephney 0-1). Rebounds_Radford 35 (C.Walker, Lipscomb 9), UNC-Asheville 26 (Clayborne 9). Assists_Radford 8 (Morton-Robertson 3), UNC-Asheville 12 (Batts 4). Total Fouls_Radford 16, UNC-Asheville 19.

