UNC-Asheville 85, Hampton 77

UNC-ASHEVILLE (5-6)
Clayborne 1-3 0-2 2, Battle 7-8 4-8 18, Batts 4-6 1-4 11, Jones 3-9 0-2 8, Thorpe 6-11 4-5 17, Stephney 5-10 5-5 16, Jude 4-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-2 0-0 2, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 14-26 85.
HAMPTON (5-8)
Dickens 2-3 2-4 6, Dean 6-10 0-2 12, Godwin 5-16 0-0 13, Shelton 5-8 1-1 15, Warren 6-15 10-12 22, Banister 4-8 0-0 9, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony 0-1 0-0 0, Earle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 13-19 77.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 45-26. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 9-23 (Jude 3-6, Batts 2-3, Jones 2-7, Thorpe 1-2, Stephney 1-5), Hampton 8-18 (Shelton 4-4, Godwin 3-5, Banister 1-4, Anthony 0-1, Warren 0-4). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 28 (Battle 7), Hampton 37 (Warren 8). Assists_UNC-Asheville 10 (Jones, Thorpe, Stephney, Jude 2), Hampton 14 (Dean 7). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 16, Hampton 24.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments