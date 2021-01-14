UNC-Asheville 92, Charleston Southern 54

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-10)
Edwards 0-7 0-1 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Fleming 5-16 8-10 20, Knox 2-9 1-3 5, Price 2-4 0-0 5, M.Battle 2-5 3-4 8, Moore 2-5 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 2-4 6, Florence 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 14-22 54.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (6-6)
Clayborne 3-5 0-0 6, J.Battle 3-6 2-2 8, Batts 0-2 0-0 0, Ta.Jones 9-13 0-0 25, Thorpe 5-8 0-0 10, Stephney 5-7 4-5 14, Jude 4-6 0-0 12, Baker 4-9 0-0 10, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-2 0, Heath 0-2 0-0 0, Marable 0-1 1-2 1, McLaurin 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Forte 1-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 7-11 90.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 42-19. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 6-21 (Moore 2-3, Fleming 2-7, M.Battle 1-1, Price 1-1, Davis 0-1, Florence 0-1, Porter 0-1, Knox 0-2, Edwards 0-4), UNC-Asheville 13-26 (Ta.Jones 7-10, Jude 4-6, Baker 2-5, Batts 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Thorpe 0-1, Heath 0-2). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 28 (Fleming 7), UNC-Asheville 36 (Clayborne 6). Assists_Charleston Southern 6 (Fleming, Knox, M.Battle 2), UNC-Asheville 19 (Thorpe 7). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 12, UNC-Asheville 17.
