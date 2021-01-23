UNC-Greensboro 74, Chattanooga 66

UNC-GREENSBORO (10-5)
Abdulsalam 2-8 1-2 5, Allegri 5-10 4-4 17, Hunter 4-8 2-2 10, Ke.Langley 4-11 1-1 9, Miller 4-9 0-0 8, Koval 4-6 1-2 9, A.J. 0-4 0-0 0, Hensley 5-6 0-0 12, Leyte 2-2 0-0 4, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ko.Langley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 9-11 74.
CHATTANOOGA (12-5)
Ayeni 0-2 0-0 0, Kenic 3-6 0-0 8, Banks 6-12 6-6 18, Jean-Baptiste 5-12 0-0 13, M.Smith 5-7 0-0 12, Caldwell 2-4 0-0 4, Hankton 3-10 3-4 9, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 9-10 66.
Halftime_Chattanooga 37-34. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 5-20 (Allegri 3-7, Hensley 2-2, Koval 0-1, Hunter 0-2, A.J. 0-3, Ke.Langley 0-5), Chattanooga 7-21 (Jean-Baptiste 3-6, Kenic 2-3, M.Smith 2-3, Caldwell 0-1, Banks 0-3, Hankton 0-5). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 35 (Abdulsalam 8), Chattanooga 21 (M.Smith 6). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 13 (Ke.Langley 4), Chattanooga 12 (Jean-Baptiste 5). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 14, Chattanooga 16.
