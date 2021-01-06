On Air: Amtower Off-Center
UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:27 pm
UNC-GREENSBORO (6-4)

Abdulsalam 2-4 3-5 7, Allegri 5-9 5-7 19, Hunter 3-9 1-1 7, Ke.Langley 3-8 0-0 9, Miller 6-16 3-5 15, Koval 3-3 1-1 8, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, A.J. 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 3-3 0-0 6, Hensley 1-1 0-0 2, Leyte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 13-19 84.

WOFFORD (5-4)

Jones 4-6 2-4 10, Hollowell 1-5 2-3 5, Larson 1-3 4-4 7, Murphy 8-12 4-5 25, Safford 3-10 0-0 9, Klesmit 3-7 3-3 9, Godwin 1-3 0-1 2, Mack 2-5 2-2 6, Turner 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 17-22 75.

Halftime_Wofford 43-35. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 11-27 (Allegri 4-8, Ke.Langley 3-7, A.J. 2-4, Koval 1-1, Thompson 1-3, Hunter 0-2, Miller 0-2), Wofford 10-31 (Murphy 5-8, Safford 3-7, Larson 1-3, Hollowell 1-5, Jones 0-1, Mack 0-1, Klesmit 0-3, Turner 0-3). Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 35 (Miller 13), Wofford 28 (Jones 7). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 13 (Miller 8), Wofford 13 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 21, Wofford 16.

