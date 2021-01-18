UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73

THE CITADEL (8-3)
Brown 5-9 4-6 14, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Abee 3-9 1-1 9, Moffe 1-4 0-0 3, Rice 4-14 0-0 12, Webster 3-4 2-2 8, Davis 2-5 2-4 6, Fitzgibbons 4-8 1-3 11, Spence 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 26-61 12-18 73.
UNC-GREENSBORO (9-5)
Abdulsalam 6-8 0-2 12, Allegri 3-7 0-0 7, Hunter 5-10 2-2 13, Ke.Langley 3-8 2-4 8, Miller 15-25 0-0 30, A.J. 3-8 0-0 8, Ko.Langley 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Koval 1-4 0-1 2, Hensley 0-0 2-2 2, Leyte 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-73 6-11 87.
Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 43-40. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 9-33 (Rice 4-14, Fitzgibbons 2-5, Abee 2-7, Moffe 1-2, Davis 0-2, Brown 0-3), UNC-Greensboro 5-20 (A.J. 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Allegri 1-4, Ke.Langley 0-1, Leyte 0-1, Miller 0-1, Koval 0-3). Rebounds_The Citadel 30 (Brown, Rice 6), UNC-Greensboro 36 (Miller 12). Assists_The Citadel 9 (Brown, Moffe, Webster 2), UNC-Greensboro 11 (Ke.Langley 5). Total Fouls_The Citadel 14, UNC-Greensboro 19.
