UNCG looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (9-8, 4-4) vs. UNC Greensboro (11-5, 6-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last eight wins against the Keydets, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 11 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 86-72 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 18.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while Keyshaun Langley has put up 9.2 points. For the Keydets, Greg Parham has averaged 19.9 points while Jake Stephens has put up 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Keydets have scored 66.8 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Parham has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all VMI field goals over the last five games. Parham has accounted for 46 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: VMI has lost its last seven road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Keydets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 39 of 99 field goals (39.4 percent) over its past three outings while VMI has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent this year. That rate is the 18th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for VMI stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 258th).

