UNLV 59, Utah St. 56

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 11:13 pm
UTAH ST. (12-5)

Bean 4-11 2-2 10, Queta 3-9 2-2 8, Anthony 5-15 6-6 18, Miller 2-3 1-1 7, Worster 4-10 0-1 9, Ashworth 0-3 0-0 0, Bairstow 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 0-6 0-0 0, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 11-12 56.

UNLV (6-6)

Mbacke Diong 2-7 0-0 4, Wood 4-8 0-0 10, Grill 3-8 0-0 9, Hamilton 4-16 2-2 14, Jenkins 4-13 4-5 14, Blake 3-8 0-0 8, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0, Tillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 6-7 59.

Halftime_UNLV 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 5-22 (Miller 2-3, Anthony 2-6, Worster 1-5, Ashworth 0-1, Bairstow 0-1, Bean 0-2, Anderson 0-4), UNLV 13-30 (Hamilton 4-8, Grill 3-6, Blake 2-5, Jenkins 2-5, Wood 2-5, Tillis 0-1). Fouled Out_Worster. Rebounds_Utah St. 39 (Queta 11), UNLV 37 (Mbacke Diong 11). Assists_Utah St. 11 (Queta, Anthony 3), UNLV 14 (Hamilton 8). Total Fouls_Utah St. 12, UNLV 16.

