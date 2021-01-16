UNLV 77, New Mexico 54

NEW MEXICO (4-7)
Ro.Brown 3-5 1-2 7, Matos 2-4 4-6 8, Marin 0-3 0-0 0, Singleton 0-0 7-9 7, Maluach 4-15 4-4 13, Manuel 5-10 0-0 10, Francis 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Kuac 0-3 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Wegscheider 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 17-23 54.
UNLV (3-6)
Del Cadia 0-1 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 9-11 2-3 20, Grill 4-8 0-0 10, Hamilton 7-14 3-5 19, Jenkins 2-8 2-2 8, Wood 0-2 2-2 2, Blake 7-13 0-0 18, Tillis 0-0 0-0 0, Re.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 9-12 77.
Halftime_UNLV 37-26. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 3-18 (Johnson 2-3, Maluach 1-5, Manuel 0-1, Kuac 0-2, Marin 0-2, Francis 0-5), UNLV 10-27 (Blake 4-8, Hamilton 2-4, Jenkins 2-5, Grill 2-6, Del Cadia 0-1, Mbacke Diong 0-1, Wood 0-2). Fouled Out_Grill. Rebounds_New Mexico 28 (Matos 7), UNLV 32 (Hamilton 8). Assists_New Mexico 13 (Francis 4), UNLV 18 (Hamilton 7). Total Fouls_New Mexico 18, UNLV 18.
