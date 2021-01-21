UNLV 99, Benedictine at Mesa 45

BENEDICTINE AT MESA (0-5)

Sessions 1-11 0-0 2, Walton 4-11 6-8 16, Carolina 0-5 0-0 0, Fernstrom 3-12 0-0 9, Cheney 2-11 0-0 4, Struhs 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 0-4 0-2 0, Ahlstrom 0-2 0-0 0, Denham 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 15-69 7-12 45.

UNLV (5-6)

Del Cadia 1-4 3-4 5, Mbacke Diong 10-17 2-3 22, Blake 7-12 0-0 15, Grill 2-5 0-0 4, Jenkins 8-15 0-0 20, Brown 4-5 0-1 8, Tillis 4-7 2-2 11, Wood 3-7 3-3 11, Yap 1-5 1-2 3, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Hurlburt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-78 11-15 99.

Halftime_UNLV 50-25. 3-Point Goals_Benedictine at Mesa 8-33 (Struhs 3-8, Fernstrom 3-9, Walton 2-3, Ahlstrom 0-2, Denham 0-2, Carolina 0-3, Sessions 0-6), UNLV 8-20 (Jenkins 4-5, Wood 2-5, Tillis 1-2, Blake 1-3, Yap 0-2, Grill 0-3). Fouled Out_Walton, Carolina, Del Cadia. Rebounds_Benedictine at Mesa 36 (Smith 13), UNLV 52 (Mbacke Diong 11). Assists_Benedictine at Mesa 8 (Cheney 2), UNLV 18 (Blake 7). Total Fouls_Benedictine at Mesa 15, UNLV 18.

