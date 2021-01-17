Trending:
US Figure Skating Championships Results

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 6:00 pm
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
Senior Men
Free Skate

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 208.36 free skate, 322.28 total

2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 183.59, 291.38

3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 176.00, 276.92

4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 183.23, 266.97

5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 160.67, 244.20

6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 148.48, 230.78

7. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 154.63, 230.14

8. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 140.02, 220.10

9. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 139.38, 213.39

10. Dinh Tran, SC of San Francisco, 136.76, 210.79

11. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 152.23, 206.76

12. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 124.15 203.45

13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 128.08, 197.12

14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 127.06, 192.66

15. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 120.24 191.33

16. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 114.26, 171.18

17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 114.19, 163.07

