Sports News

US Figure Skating Championships Results

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 12:29 am
< a min read
      
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
Senior Women
Short Program

1. Bradie Tennell, Skokie Valley SC, 79.40 points

2. Alysa Liu, St. Moritz ISC, 76.36.

3. Mariah Bell, Rocky Mountain FSC, 72.37.

4. Karen Chen, Peninsula SC, 70.99.

5. Amber Glenn, Dallas FSC, 70.83.

6. Lindsay Thorngren, Ice House Of New Jersey FSC, 62.54.

7. Gabriella Izzo, Academy at Mitchell Johansson Method, 62.32

8. Rena Ikenishi, SC of New York, 60.14.

9. Pooja Kalyan, Ozark FSC, 58.29.

10. Audrey Shin, SC of New York, 57.74.

11. Hanna Harrell, SC of Boston, 56.93.

12. Gracie Gold, IceWorks SC, 53.88.

13. Heidi Munger, Academy at Mitchell Johansson Method, 52.11.

14. Finley Hawk, ISC of Indianapolis, 52.08.

15. Emilia Murdock, SC of San Francisco, 51.25.

16. Violeta Ushakova, SC of New York, 49.76.

17. Starr Andrews, Los Angeles FSC, 45.93.

Senior Pairs
Short Program

1. Alexa Knierim, DuPage FSC, and Brandon Frazier, All Year FSC, 77.46.

2. Jessica Calalang, DuPage FSC, and Brian Johnson, Detroit SC, 71.30.

3. Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov, SC of Boston, 69.56.

4. Ashley Cain-Gribble, SC of New York, and Timothy LeDuc, Los Angeles FSC, 65.81.

5. Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, SC of Boston, 60.41

6. Olivia Serafini and Mervin Tran, SC of New York, 59.23.

7. Katie McBeath, Winterhurst FSC, and Nathan Bartholmay, Southwest Florida FSC, 58.23.

8. Evelyn Grace Hanns, Broadmoor SC, and Jim Garbutt, Edge SC, 47.98.

9. Laiken Lockley and Keenan Prochnow, DuPage FSC, 45.34

