On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

US makes World Cup bobsled season debut, Germans win golds

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Laura Nolte drove to the win Saturday in a women’s World Cup bobsled race in which reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries and three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor made their season debuts for the U.S.

Nolte and Deborah Levi got the win over fellow Germans Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack. Austria took third, with Katrin Beierl driving and Jennifer Jantina Oluumi Desire Onasanya pushing.

Humphries and Sylvia Hoffman were sixth for the U.S., one spot ahead of Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones.

The U.S. had not competed in any World Cup bobsled or skeleton races this season before this weekend, sitting out the first half of the schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about safety and international travel.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Germany also swept gold and silver in the two-man bobsled race Saturday, with Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis getting the win over Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke. Austria was third with Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer.

The top U.S. two-man sled placed 14th, with Codie Bascue driving and Carlo Valdes pushing in their season debuts.

The four-man bobsled race in Winterberg is Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill