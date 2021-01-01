USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu, CB Olaijah Griffin headed to draft

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 5:54 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Olaijah Griffin are headed to the NFL draft.

The two key defensive starters for the 21st-ranked Trojans announced their intentions Friday.

USC already had lost All-America safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who declared their plans last month.

Tuipulotu was a three-year starter for the Trojans, making 8 1/2 sacks and 104 total tackles. He made the All-Pac-12 first team this season with two sacks and 23 tackles, filling an important role after star lineman Jay Tufele opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL.

Griffin was the Trojans’ top cornerback this season, drawing coverage assignments against the Pac-12’s top receivers. The son of rapper Warren G had 22 tackles and his first career interception.

