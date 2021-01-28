On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UT Martin 51, E. Illinois 41

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (5-12)

Alleruzzo 1-7 2-2 5, Abraham 0-7 0-0 0, Deang 6-14 1-1 14, Farquhar 1-4 2-2 5, Wallace 5-19 1-1 11, Diarra 3-4 0-0 6, Schnyders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 6-6 41.

UT MARTIN (5-9)

Kennedy 2-11 0-0 4, Eskridge 3-8 0-0 7, Sertovic 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 6-14 3-4 17, Viana 4-11 0-0 11, Gonzales 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 3-4 51.

Halftime_UT Martin 26-18. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 3-24 (Farquhar 1-3, Alleruzzo 1-4, Deang 1-5, Schnyders 0-1, Wallace 0-5, Abraham 0-6), UT Martin 8-24 (Viana 3-7, Williams 2-6, Eskridge 1-2, Gonzales 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kennedy 0-1, Sertovic 0-4). Rebounds_E. Illinois 39 (Alleruzzo 10), UT Martin 38 (Kennedy 14). Assists_E. Illinois 7 (Wallace 4), UT Martin 13 (Eskridge 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 9, UT Martin 10. A_360 (4,800).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles