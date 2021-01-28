UT Martin 51, E. Illinois 41

E. ILLINOIS (5-12)
Alleruzzo 1-7 2-2 5, Abraham 0-7 0-0 0, Deang 6-14 1-1 14, Farquhar 1-4 2-2 5, Wallace 5-19 1-1 11, Diarra 3-4 0-0 6, Schnyders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 6-6 41.
UT MARTIN (5-9)
Kennedy 2-11 0-0 4, Eskridge 3-8 0-0 7, Sertovic 1-6 0-0 2, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Williams 6-14 3-4 17, Viana 4-11 0-0 11, Gonzales 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 20-63 3-4 51.
Halftime_UT Martin 26-18. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 3-24 (Farquhar 1-3, Alleruzzo 1-4, Deang 1-5, Schnyders 0-1, Wallace 0-5, Abraham 0-6), UT Martin 8-24 (Viana 3-7, Williams 2-6, Eskridge 1-2, Gonzales 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kennedy 0-1, Sertovic 0-4). Rebounds_E. Illinois 39 (Alleruzzo 10), UT Martin 38 (Kennedy 14). Assists_E. Illinois 7 (Wallace 4), UT Martin 13 (Eskridge 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 9, UT Martin 10. A_360 (4,800).
