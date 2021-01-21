UTA looks for home win vs Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (7-6, 3-3) vs. Texas-Arlington (7-7, 3-3)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at College Park Center. The last victory for the Trojans at Texas-Arlington was a 68-62 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong, Nikola Maric and Ben Coupet Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 74.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 68.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Shahada Wells has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Maric has attempted three 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

