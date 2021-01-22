Utah 71, Washington St. 56

UTAH (5-6)
Allen 4-7 5-5 13, Jantunen 4-6 2-2 10, Carlson 7-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Larsson 1-2 2-2 5, Plummer 5-9 0-0 12, Battin 5-6 0-0 12, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 9-9 71.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-5)
Jakimovski 0-5 0-0 0, Abogidi 3-7 5-5 12, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Bonton 1-8 2-4 4, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Miller 1-5 0-2 2, Rodman 1-3 0-0 3, Bamba 1-1 0-0 2, Kunc 1-2 0-0 2, Chatfield 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 9-13 56.
Halftime_Utah 43-26. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-14 (Battin 2-3, Plummer 2-5, Larsson 1-1, Jones 1-3, Brenchley 0-1, Jantunen 0-1), Washington St. 7-19 (Williams 3-4, Fitzgerald-Warren 2-3, Abogidi 1-2, Rodman 1-3, Bonton 0-3, Jakimovski 0-4). Fouled Out_Larsson. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Carlson 10), Washington St. 23 (Jakimovski 6). Assists_Utah 19 (Jones 10), Washington St. 13 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Utah 15, Washington St. 15.
