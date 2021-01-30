On Air: Meet the Press
Utah 77, Colorado 74

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 4:42 pm
UTAH (7-7)

Allen 5-14 6-8 17, Jantunen 4-6 1-2 9, Carlson 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Larsson 3-7 0-0 8, Battin 4-6 0-0 9, Martinez 1-2 4-4 7, Plummer 8-13 3-3 23, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-19 77.

COLORADO (13-5)

Battey 3-6 1-1 7, Horne 4-7 0-0 10, Parquet 2-5 0-0 6, Wright 5-14 2-2 15, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 9, Barthelemy 2-8 0-0 5, Daniels 3-6 0-1 9, Walker 1-3 2-2 5, Walton 4-4 0-0 8, Clifford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 5-6 74.

Halftime_Colorado 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Utah 9-20 (Plummer 4-6, Larsson 2-3, Martinez 1-1, Allen 1-3, Battin 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Jantunen 0-2), Colorado 13-28 (Daniels 3-5, Wright 3-7, Parquet 2-3, Horne 2-4, Walker 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Barthelemy 1-4). Fouled Out_Parquet. Rebounds_Utah 29 (Allen 10), Colorado 27 (Horne, Parquet, Daniels 5). Assists_Utah 14 (Allen 4), Colorado 17 (Barthelemy 6). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Colorado 20.

