Utah 79, Stanford 65

STANFORD (8-3)
Delaire 3-5 2-2 9, S.Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 5-6 17, da Silva 3-5 5-9 11, O’Connell 0-5 2-2 2, Davis 4-11 8-11 19, Taitz 0-1 0-0 0, Angel 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 1-2 0-0 2, Kisunas 0-2 0-0 0, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 22-30 65.
UTAH (4-5)
Allen 6-15 10-12 22, Battin 0-4 2-2 2, Jantunen 5-7 1-1 11, R.Jones 2-5 4-4 9, Larsson 2-3 3-4 7, Carlson 5-7 2-4 12, Plummer 5-9 3-3 16, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 25-30 79.
Halftime_Utah 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 9-18 (Williams 4-8, Davis 3-6, Delaire 1-1, S.Jones 1-3), Utah 4-17 (Plummer 3-7, R.Jones 1-2, Larsson 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jantunen 0-2, Battin 0-3). Fouled Out_Delaire, Williams, Davis. Rebounds_Stanford 25 (O’Connell, Davis 5), Utah 35 (Allen 8). Assists_Stanford 12 (da Silva 3), Utah 16 (Allen 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 27, Utah 23.
