Utah St. 57, San Diego St. 45

SAN DIEGO ST. (9-2)
Mensah 6-9 1-2 13, Mitchell 4-11 1-2 10, Pulliam 1-6 2-2 5, Schakel 3-10 0-0 8, Seiko 1-4 0-0 3, Gomez 0-3 0-0 0, Arop 1-4 0-1 2, Tomaic 1-5 2-2 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 6-9 45.
UTAH ST. (9-3)
Bean 2-7 0-0 4, Queta 7-11 0-0 14, Anthony 1-4 0-0 2, Miller 5-11 2-2 16, Worster 2-6 0-0 5, Ashworth 2-7 0-0 5, Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Bairstow 2-3 0-0 5, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 2-2 57.
Halftime_Utah St. 33-20. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 5-21 (Schakel 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Pulliam 1-2, Seiko 1-4, Gomez 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Arop 0-2, Tomaic 0-3), Utah St. 9-23 (Miller 4-10, Anderson 2-2, Bairstow 1-1, Ashworth 1-3, Worster 1-3, Bean 0-1, Queta 0-1, Anthony 0-2). Rebounds_San Diego St. 30 (Mensah 9), Utah St. 34 (Queta 16). Assists_San Diego St. 10 (Mitchell, Pulliam, Seiko, Gomez 2), Utah St. 16 (Ashworth 4). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 10, Utah St. 13.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments