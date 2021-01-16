Utah St. 64, San Diego St. 59

SAN DIEGO ST. (9-4)
Arop 0-1 0-0 0, Mensah 1-5 1-5 3, Pulliam 3-10 0-0 7, Schakel 5-9 0-0 11, Seiko 1-3 0-0 2, Gomez 5-13 2-2 16, Butler 6-8 1-2 13, Tomaic 2-7 1-2 5, Johnson 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 23-56 7-15 59.
UTAH ST. (11-3)
Bean 1-9 2-2 4, Queta 4-6 2-6 10, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Miller 4-8 0-0 11, Worster 2-7 0-0 5, Ashworth 3-8 8-8 17, Anderson 2-6 5-6 9, Bairstow 1-1 0-0 2, Dorius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 19-25 64.
Halftime_San Diego St. 32-22. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 6-19 (Gomez 4-7, Pulliam 1-3, Schakel 1-5, Butler 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Tomaic 0-2), Utah St. 7-22 (Ashworth 3-6, Miller 3-7, Worster 1-3, Anthony 0-1, Bean 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out_Queta. Rebounds_San Diego St. 28 (Mensah, Johnson 5), Utah St. 38 (Queta 10). Assists_San Diego St. 7 (Pulliam 2), Utah St. 11 (Queta 4). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 23, Utah St. 19. A_1,638 (10,270).
