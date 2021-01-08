On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News
Utah St. 82, New Mexico 46

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:09 pm
UTAH ST. (9-3)

Bean 6-9 0-0 13, Queta 5-10 1-3 11, Anthony 5-10 1-2 12, Miller 1-6 0-0 3, Worster 4-7 0-0 8, Ashworth 3-7 2-2 10, Bairstow 2-4 3-4 7, Anderson 2-4 2-2 7, Dorius 3-4 0-2 6, Shulga 0-0 2-2 2, Zapala 0-1 0-0 0, Stastny 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 32-63 11-17 82.

NEW MEXICO (3-6)

Brown 2-8 0-0 4, Matos 1-4 0-0 2, Marin 0-3 0-0 0, Singleton 0-3 0-0 0, Maluach 5-11 2-2 13, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Francis 3-7 0-0 8, McGee 2-5 0-0 5, Dorsey 3-6 0-0 7, Kuac 0-2 0-0 0, Manuel 3-7 1-2 7, Wegscheider 0-1 0-0 0, Padgett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 3-4 46.

Halftime_Utah St. 45-18. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 7-16 (Ashworth 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Anthony 1-1, Stastny 1-1, Bean 1-2, Miller 1-5, Bairstow 0-1, Worster 0-1), New Mexico 5-21 (Francis 2-2, McGee 1-2, Dorsey 1-3, Maluach 1-4, Manuel 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Kuac 0-2, Marin 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Marin. Rebounds_Utah St. 49 (Bean, Queta 13), New Mexico 20 (Manuel 4). Assists_Utah St. 20 (Ashworth 5), New Mexico 8 (Francis 3). Total Fouls_Utah St. 8, New Mexico 17.

